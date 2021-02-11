Joe Biden has held his first call as US president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing's crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.The two leaders spoke...Full Article
Joe Biden presses China on human rights in first call with Xi Jinping
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Continuing Prosecutions: Assange And The Biden Administration – OpEd
Eurasia Review
With changes of presidential administrations, radical departures in policy are always exaggerated. Continuity remains, for the..
Forced Labor In The US – OpEd
Eurasia Review
World Has Its Eyes Set On How Biden Takes On China – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Can China Turn The Tide And Mend Its Reputation? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Nicholas Chiu
‘Against the wind, against the tides’ (‘ni feng ni shui’) was how Chinese President Xi..
Biden Must Tread Carefully In The Human Rights Field – OpEd
Eurasia Review