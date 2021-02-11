Cuomo aide admits they hid nursing home data so feds wouldn't find out
Published
Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19...Full Article
Published
Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19...Full Article
A top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on..