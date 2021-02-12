State Department revokes Houthis' terror designation despite attack on Saudi airport
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced he is removing Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the U.S.’s list of foreign terrorist...Full Article
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he will revoke terrorist designations of Yemen's Houthi movement effective..
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the State Department was taking a "very urgent and very close look" at the..
Designation as a terrorist group expected to scare away outside actors from many transactions with Houthi authorities.