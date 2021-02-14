Graham: Lara Trump is biggest winner of impeachment trial
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted former President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump will benefit from his second acquittal in an...Full Article
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) predicted former President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump will benefit from his second acquittal in an...Full Article
Graham said Richard Burr, who voted to convict Trump, "just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North..
The former president's daughter-in-law is "the biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial," Graham said.