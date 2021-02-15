Maine GOP to discuss possible censure of Sen. Collins for vote to convict Trump
A group of 16 Maine county Republican chairs are set to meet Monday night over how to 'respond' to Sen. Susan Collins' vote to convict...Full Article
By Ken Bredemeier
State and local Republican groups in the United States are rebuking national lawmakers from their own..
Former president Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial. 57 senators voted to convict, including..