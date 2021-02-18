Former Sen. Bob Dole reveals he has stage 4 lung cancer
Published
Bob Dole, the 97-year-old former Republican senator and 1996 presidential candidate, announced Thursday that he is battling lung cancer....Full Article
Published
Bob Dole, the 97-year-old former Republican senator and 1996 presidential candidate, announced Thursday that he is battling lung cancer....Full Article
The former presidential candidate will start treatment on Monday, according to a statement issued Thursday.
Former Senator *Bob Dole* (R-KS) has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.
Onetime Republican presidential candidate and longime former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday that he has stage 4 lung cancer..