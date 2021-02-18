Spain: Protests For Third Night After Controversial Rapper Jailed

Rallies protesting the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasel convicted of insulting the monarchy have continued across Spain for a third straight night. One woman reportedly lost an eye and more than 50 people were detained at demos a day earlier.
Valencia saw some of the worst violence on Thursday, where demonstrators could be seen...
