Uber loses Supreme Court battle on drivers rights in gig economy test
The victory, described by a union as "historic", will have ramifications for other firms, such as Deliveroo, lawyers believe.Full Article
Supreme Court justices have ruled against Uber and said that drivers should be classed as workers.Seven justices ruled on the..
Uber has lost its battle in the Supreme Court over drivers' rights - a decision that could have implications for the gig economy.