2 killed after Air Force jet crashes near Montgomery, Ala. airport
The U.S. Air Force confirmed Friday night that a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport Friday.Full Article
A Montgomery airport official confirmed the jet was military. Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi confirmed the T-38 jet.
The T-38 was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi and went down in a wooded area..