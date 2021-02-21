'Saturday Night Live' mocks Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun and others who needed to apologize
Published
"Saturday Night Live" felt like a lot of people needed to apologize this week, so on Saturday's episode that's what happened.Full Article
Published
"Saturday Night Live" felt like a lot of people needed to apologize this week, so on Saturday's episode that's what happened.Full Article
Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update kicked off the jokes with several aimed at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), whose family trip to..