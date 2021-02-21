Passenger video shows terrifying moment United Flight 328 engine caught fire
Published
People aboard the flight from Denver to Honolulu recorded the engine in flames as it sailed through the sky.Full Article
Published
People aboard the flight from Denver to Honolulu recorded the engine in flames as it sailed through the sky.Full Article
Passenger Chris Schnell filmed the burning engine from his seat before the flight made an emergency landing.
The plane dropped debris throughout several Colorado neighborhoods, including a massive piece that narrowly missed someone's home.