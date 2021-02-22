Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Daytona road race to score first Cup Series win
Published
Joe Gibbs racing driver Christopher Bell won his first Cup Series race at the Daytona road course on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Joe Gibbs racing driver Christopher Bell won his first Cup Series race at the Daytona road course on Sunday.Full Article
Christopher Bell celebrates winning his first career Cup Series race after claiming the top spot in the 2021 Daytona Road Course.
Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with two laps to go to win the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona Road Course.