Germany urges EU to prepare sanctions on Russia over Navalny
Published
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged his EU counterparts to give the green light to sanctions against Russian officials...Full Article
Published
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday urged his EU counterparts to give the green light to sanctions against Russian officials...Full Article
Russia's Foreign Minister has threatened a split with the European Union, if the country is hit with economic sanctions following..