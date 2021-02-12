Russia Could Cut EU Ties If Hit With Painful Sanctions

(EurActiv) -- Russia said on Friday (12 February) it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.
Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed...
(EurActiv) -- Russia said on Friday (12 February) it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.