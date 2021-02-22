What Mike Lee asked Biden’s pick for attorney general in Senate hearing
Published
Utah Sen. Mike Lee asked Biden’s attorney general nominee Merrick Garland about gun rights in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday.Full Article
Published
Utah Sen. Mike Lee asked Biden’s attorney general nominee Merrick Garland about gun rights in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Senate confirmed another member of President Biden's cabinet.
Vice President Kamala Harris swore in..
President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, vowed on Monday to protect the integrity of the Justice Department..