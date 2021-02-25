Small Investors Outraged After GameStop Stock Trades Halted Amid Price Surge

GameStop shares have again soared, surging by more than 100 percent until a trading halt slowed the rally before markets closed, stoking suspicions among small investors, some pointing to mysterious Reddit issues during the spike.
