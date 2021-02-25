Germany's Merkel warns of third wave if lockdown is lifted too quickly
Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that her country could be caught in a third wave of Covid-19 if it lifts its lockdown too quickly.Full Article
Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that her country could be caught in a third wave of Covid-19 if it lifts its lockdown too quickly.Full Article
The details of England's route out of lockdown were revealed this week but how are European countries doing?