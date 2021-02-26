McConnell says he would 'absolutely' support Trump as 2024 nominee
McConnell earlier this month called Trump's role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot a "disgraceful dereliction of duty."Full Article
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he’d support former President Trump if he’s the Republican nominee in 2024, despite strongly..
