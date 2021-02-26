Angela Merkel won't take AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Published
The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for over-65s in Germany.Full Article
Published
The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for over-65s in Germany.Full Article
Optimism turned to panic as the EU’s vaccine rollout plunged into crisis after vaccine-makers had cut back deliveries. Rosanna..
Russia is committed to helping eradicate the rapidly increasing coronavirus infections in Africa amounting to approximately 3.8..