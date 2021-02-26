President Biden Speaks With Saudi King Salman

Watch VideoPresident Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman yesterday, but a White House readout on their call made no mention of the two discussing the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
You'll remember Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 before being brutally murdered.
