N.B.A. Investigating After Jeremy Lin Said He Was Called ‘Coronavirus’
Published
Lin, who is Taiwanese-American, said on social media that he had been called “coronavirus” on the court. He has been playing in the...Full Article
Published
Lin, who is Taiwanese-American, said on social media that he had been called “coronavirus” on the court. He has been playing in the...Full Article
The G League is investigating a claim made by Jeremy Lin that he was called "coronavirus" during a game. Lin, the former NBA guard..