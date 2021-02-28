At least 18 killed, 30 injured as military opens fire on Myanmar anti-coup protesters
Published
At least 18 people were killed and 30 people were injured after the nation's military opened fire on demonstartors protesting a military...Full Article
Published
At least 18 people were killed and 30 people were injured after the nation's military opened fire on demonstartors protesting a military...Full Article
Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup. Emily Wither..
Myanmar residents flee as police open fire in Yangon