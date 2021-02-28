Shortage of Plumbing Supplies After Winter Storm in Texas

Watch VideoFollowing President Biden’s visit to winter storm ravaged Texas on Friday, the cleanup continues. The demand for plumbers across the state continues to grow as hundreds of people try to get broken pipes and damaged water heaters fixed.
(nats: "How ya'll doin'?")
Texas plumbing supply used to be just for the...
