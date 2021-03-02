White House pulls the nomination of embattled budget chief pick Neera Tanden
"I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration," Biden said, signaling he'll find a job for her that doesn't need...Full Article
The White House is pulling Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget after key senators said they..
