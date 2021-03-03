Neera Tanden withdraws as Biden’s budget chief pick
Published
The president’s statement indicated he expects Tanden to serve in another role in his administration.Full Article
Published
The president’s statement indicated he expects Tanden to serve in another role in his administration.Full Article
Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick for budget chief, has withdrawn her nomination after her tweets drew criticism from..
The Biden administration is reportedly getting ready to withdraw *Neera Tanden's* nomination to be director of the Office of..