Brooklyn Nets' James Harden gets mixed response from fans in return to Houston
Published
In his return to Houston, the Nets' James Harden received a mixture of cheers and boos from fans in a 132-114 win over the Rockets.Full Article
Published
In his return to Houston, the Nets' James Harden received a mixture of cheers and boos from fans in a 132-114 win over the Rockets.Full Article
Chris Broussard joins Ric Bucher and LaVar Arrington to discuss James Harden's return to Houston with the Brooklyn Nets. Hear why..
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden said he hopes he is received with love as he makes his return to Houston to face his former team in..