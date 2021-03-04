Italy reportedly blocks shipment of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine destined for Australia
Published
The European Commission, the institution leading the purchase agreements, has been blamed for not securing enough vaccines.Full Article
Published
The European Commission, the institution leading the purchase agreements, has been blamed for not securing enough vaccines.Full Article
The EU and the Italian government have barred exports of the vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to..
Large and producing nations are cutting strategic deals for vaccines across the globe, which critics say threatens fair..