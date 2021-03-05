Commonwealth's Attorney seeks to permanently drop charges against Kenneth Walker
Published
Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed in a raid last March involving the LMPD, could be dropped...Full Article
Published
Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed in a raid last March involving the LMPD, could be dropped...Full Article
IN LOUISVILLE... A JUDGE HAS PERMANENTLY DISMISSED CHARGES AGAINST THE BOYFRIEND OF BREONNA TAYLOR... ACCUSED OF THE ATTEMPTED..