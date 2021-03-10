A single shot of one of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines may be sufficient to provide immunity to individuals who have previously been infected by the virus, thus eliminating the need for a second dose and helping to stretch severely limited vaccine supplies, a study from Mount Sinai has found. Such a change in public...Full Article
Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine May Not Be Necessary In Previously Infected Individuals
