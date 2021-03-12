Female Directors Could Make History At The 2021 Oscars

Female Directors Could Make History At The 2021 Oscars

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoIt's well-documented that the Academy Awards has a terrible track record when it comes to recognizing female directors. Only five women have ever been nominated -- accounting for just 1% of Best Director nominations since the first ceremony in 1929. 

But this could be the year the Oscars shakes things...

Full Article