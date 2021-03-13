Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker files federal lawsuit against Louisville police
Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department.Full Article
TOMORROW MARKS ONE YEAR SINCE 26-YEAR-OLD BREONNA TAYLOR WAS SHOT AND KILLED BY LOUISVILLE POLICE OFFICERS DURING A FLAWED POLICE..
Kenneth Walker was accused of shooting and wounding an officer who stormed his home last year.