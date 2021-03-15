The Netherlands joined a fast-increasing list of nations on Sunday, suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following reports of unprecedented possible side effects from the dose. According to the Dutch government, the novel coronavirus vaccine will not be used until March 29 as a precaution.Full Article
Netherlands Suspends Usage of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
