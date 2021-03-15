Sputnik V to rebuild EU-Russia ties

The European Union no longer considers the Russian vaccine to be part of the state propaganda and intends to start negotiations on the purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. EU fails vaccination campaign On Monday, March 15, Reuters carried an article titled "Unthinkable? EU considers getting a vaccine boost from Russia's Sputnik."Six of EU-approved vaccines have failed to perform on the European market. Some are unavailable, others are available in insufficient quantities, but the biggest problem is related to the Anglo-Swedish vaccine by AstraZeneca.The EU had great expectations about the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, its efficacy proved to be relatively insignificant - up to 60 percent. It was forbidden for the vaccination of elderly individuals and futile against the British strain of coronavirus.For these reasons, South Africa completely abandoned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition, there was a wave of suspensions of the use of AstraZeneca in Europe due to serious side effects - thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. As many as 20 countries have already refused from using the AstraZeneca vaccine. Talking to Russia behind the scenes EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters that negotiations with Russia were taking place "behind the scenes."To start the process, requests from four EU countries are required.There are such countries already: