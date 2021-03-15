Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid blood clot worries
Other European countries have temporarily halted use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to investigate cases of blood clots that occurred after...Full Article
AstraZeneca’s (LON: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine that it developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford recently came under..
BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that it's suspending the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over new..