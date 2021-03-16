United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the safety of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. This follows many European countries pausing their dissemination over blood clot fears.Full Article
Boris Johnson Defends Safety of AstraZeneca Vaccine
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daily politics briefing: March 16
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 16 as parts of Europe pull the AstraZeneca vaccine and Boris Johnson..
Germany, France, Italy and Spain halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Al Jazeera STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
PM says AZ vaccine is safe for use despite growing fears
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use and does not need to be discontinued in the..
'Great confidence' in AstraZeneca, despite variants: Johnson
Reuters Studio