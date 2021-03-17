Suspect In Atlanta Shootings Charged With Murder, Assault

Watch VideoThe suspect in a series of deadly shootings in the Atlanta area has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault. Law enforcement officials have not yet determined whether race was a factor.
The shootings occurred at three massage parlors. Six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent,...
Watch VideoThe suspect in a series of deadly shootings in the Atlanta area has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault. Law enforcement officials have not yet determined whether race was a factor.