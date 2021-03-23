Biden Calls For Ban On ‘Assault Weapon’ Following Colorado Shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons, in the wake of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.
Speaking from the White House, Biden said “I don’t need to wait a minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps to save lives.” He...
