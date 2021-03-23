President Biden On Shooting In Boulder, Colorado – Statement

President Biden On Shooting In Boulder, Colorado – Statement

Eurasia Review

Published

There’s still a great deal we don’t know about the killer and the motivation of the killer in Boulder, Colorado, and other critical aspects of this mass shooting.  I’ve been briefed this morning by the Attorney General of the United States, the Director of the FBI.  I’ve spoken with the governor, and I’ll be speaking...

Full Article