Fueled by fans, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ hits HBO Max
Published
Zack Snyder never really believed that his cut of “Justice League” would see the light of day. It was four hours, in black and white,...Full Article
Published
Zack Snyder never really believed that his cut of “Justice League” would see the light of day. It was four hours, in black and white,...Full Article
DC Comics and Marvel are fighting it out for viewers this weekend. Both releasing highly anticipated films at the same time.
(You’ll find some spoilers below for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” but only for things related to Martian Manhunter’s..