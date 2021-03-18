Senate narrowly confirms Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services secretary
Published
The Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra to be the Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday, giving the former California...Full Article
Published
The Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra to be the Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday, giving the former California...Full Article
Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Mar 18, 2021 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden tapped California attorney general..
The 50-49 vote makes the 63-year-old Becerra the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services.