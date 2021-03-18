After Atlanta Attack, Historians Address Stereotypes About Asian Women

Watch VideoThe Atlanta tragedy killed eight people, most of whom were Asian women. The White shooter says it's not racial but sexually motivated -- but some Asian American history experts say the fetishization and objectification of Asian women play a role.
Catherine Ceniza Choy, a professor of ethnic studies at the University...
