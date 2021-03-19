Actor Armie Hammer is under police investigation for sexual assault
Actor Armie Hammer is under police investigation after a woman alleged she was violently raped by Hammer in 2017 for several hours and...Full Article
Armie Hammer has been accused of raping a woman for 4 hours, and police are investigating him for an alleged sexual assault.
