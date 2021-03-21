Lakers superstar LeBron James 'out indefinitely' with ankle injury
Published
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be out indefinitely after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's game, according to...Full Article
Published
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be out indefinitely after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's game, according to...Full Article
What I'm Hearing: Mark Medina details LeBron James ankle injury and where the Lakers go from here as they try to stay competitive..
The loss of LeBron James to a high right ankle sprain leaves the Lakers in a tough position. They already have been without..