Ethiopia's Prime Minister said today that Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Tigray region, where witnesses have described them looting, killing and raping civilians.The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office...Full Article
Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UN alleges war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, urges Eritrea exit
Al Jazeera STUDIO
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres leads call for Eritrean troops to leave but Security Council fails to reach consensus.