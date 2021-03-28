Myanmar Mourns Deadliest Day Since Military Coup Began
Saturday was the deadliest day yet since a military coup took control in Myanmar. At least 114 people died as the military cracked down on protesters.Full Article
Protesters and soldiers clashed in Mandalay, Myanmar, as more than 100 people were killed in the country on Saturday March 27.
The killing of reportedly at least 114 unarmed civilians - including a five-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl - by..