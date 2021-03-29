Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Salvage teams on Monday freed a colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis...Full Article
Workers have successfully set free a colossal container ship that for nearly a week has been stuck sideways across the Suez Canal,..
The giant container ship Ever Green blocked the canal for almost a week