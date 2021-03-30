Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84
Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four...Full Article
The Cougars dominated Oregon State early and then fended the Beavers off in the second half, reaching the national semifinals for..
Oregon State's Cinderella run met its end on Monday.