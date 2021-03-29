Kamala Harris will play 'diplomatic' role in migration crisis, White House says
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris will play a "diplomatic" role in addressing the migrant surge at the U.S. southern border, White House...Full Article
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris will play a "diplomatic" role in addressing the migrant surge at the U.S. southern border, White House...Full Article
President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern..
The top State Department diplomatic security official in Afghanistan was removed from his role for declaring the “death of..