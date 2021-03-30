1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive from U.S. today
Published
The federal government is expecting around 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
The federal government is expecting around 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States on Tuesday.Full Article
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..
GENEVA (AP) — A leader of the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to needy people in low- and middle-income countries..