A train hit an unmanned truck that rolled onto the track in Taiwan, leaving at least 51 people dead and dozens injured in the island's deadliest rail disaster. Many passengers were crushed, while some survivors were forced to climb...Full Article
51 dead after train hits truck that slid onto track in Taiwan
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Train Crash In Taiwan Kills At Least 48
Newsy
Watch VideoA train crash in eastern Taiwan today has killed at least 48 people and injured dozens of others.
Nearly..
You might like
More coverage
At least 36 dead after train derails in Taiwan
A train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday after apparently hitting a truck, with at least 36 people feared dead and..
Japan Today